Investigation into Precious Williams, Veronica Small deaths ‘very much alive’

The investigation into the deaths of Precious Williams and Veronica Small is very much alive and ongoing, and work is being done every day.

The body of Precious Williams was found in a gutter near Joyette’s auto collision in Richmond Hill on Thursday, May 12, 2022, while Veronica “Keisha” Small was met with a piece of PVC pipe inserted into her body on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Arnos Vale.

ACP Trevor Bailey said on Monday that since he assumed office as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, he has personally sat down with the investigators, who are members of the Major Crime Unit, and have looked into these two particular crimes, and a review of the statements for those cases is very much ongoing.

Bailey urged the public to believe in the RSVGPF investigators.

“We have proven before that we are more than capable of doing in-depth and technical investigations. And these two crimes in particular are very high on our agenda, and they are very much alive, and we are working. I’m very hopeful that in a future press conference, I’ll be able to speak more definitively with regards to these two more murder offences”, Bailey stated.