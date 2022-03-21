Islanders reject Royal Visit, in no mode to celebrate ‘Colonialism’

From Belize to Jamaica the Crown has never faced so much opposition from residents of its former colonies.

It all started in Belize where the Royals were graced by protesters at Indian Creek. The charm offensive did not work as villagers in Indian Creek described the visit as ‘colonialism’ and a ‘slap in the face.

The Mail Online reported that the villagers were particularly outraged that William and Kate’s helicopter was given permission to land on their football field without consultation but the anger runs much deeper.

The village of Indian Creek has been in open conflict with Flora and Fauna International, a charity that owns adjoining, contested property. William has been FFI’s patron since 2020, the latest in a line of royals stretching back to George VI.

Villagers are involved in a highly emotional fight against the state and FFI, which works to protect ecosystems worldwide, over the rights to lands lost in the colonial era.

In particular, they are angry about 12,000 acres of land that agents working for FFI have told them is ‘private property and not for communal use.

The villagers staged a demonstration carrying banners reading ‘Prince William leave our land’ and ‘Colonial legacy of theft continues with Prince and FFI’.

In Jamaica some 740 mi away William and Kate will face no better welcome as Jamaicans have made it clear that demand reparations for slavery ahead of the royal visit.

Dozens of well-known leaders in Jamaica including professors and politicians are demanding the apology and slavery reparations.

The group is rejecting the visit of Prince William and Kate scheduled for Tuesday, part of a larger trip to the Caribbean region that coincides with the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence and the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” read a letter published Sunday ahead of the couple’s visit and signed by 100 Jamaican leaders.

Jamaica lawmaker Mike Henry, who has long led an effort to obtain reparations that he estimates at more than 7 billion pounds, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that an apology is only the first step for what he described as “abuse of human life and labor.”

“An apology really admits that there is some guilt,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands of African slaves toiled in Jamaica under more than 300 years of British rule and faced brutal conditions. There were numerous bloody rebellions, with one woman called “Queen Nanny” leading a group of formerly enslaved Africans known as Jamaican Maroons whose guerrilla warfare became renown and battered British forces. “Queen Nanny” remains the sole female of Jamaica’s eight national heroes.

During their two-day stay in Jamaica, Prince William and Kate are expected to celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy, a move that also has riled some Jamaicans.

In 2021Jamaicas Prime Minister Andrew Holness assured that a plan is being crafted to remove the Queen as the Head of State.

“There is no question that Jamaica has to become a republic. Who is arguing that point? We have put together a plan to move towards that in a way that is meaningful and substantial in function and form. That is what we are going to do,” asserted Holness.

Calls have intensified for Jamaica to embark on constitutional changes to transition into becoming a republic, since Barbados did so in December 2021.