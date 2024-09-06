Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Expected Across SVG This Weekend

Day-time heating, light wind speeds and weak unstable conditions could lead to a mixture of sunny and partly cloudy skies, with isolated showers and thunderstorms across parts of St.Vincent during the afternoon. A few showers, with isolated thunderstorms are likley to spread across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) by late Sunday and during Monday. Good visibility continues across our area, with an occasional film of haze.

Light-gentle (< 20km/h) breeze across our islands could vary from north-easterly to south south-easterly in some locations and becoming calm at times, with no cooling-effect…Be Alert! Wind speeds could gradually increase (20 – 25km/h) during Sunday and Monday.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, appearing smooth with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and ranging 0.8m – 1.2m east of our islands.

A low pressure area has minimal shower and thunderstorm activity across the Tropical Atlantic Ocean…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor any developments and issue updates/advisories as necessary.