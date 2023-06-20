Download Our App
Tuesday, June 20
Updated:

Isolated thunderstorms expected as Tropical wave affects SVG tonight

Lee Yan LaSur
Caribbean told to brace for wetter than normal seasonal rainfall

Heavy rains that are currently affecting St. Vincent (SVG)is due to a tropical wave affecting the islands and not from Storm Bret.

The Met Office, in its 6 p.m. update, said a tropical wave will be affecting the islands’.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy conditions at times, with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a weather statement from the Met Office says, Given the speed of Tropical Storm Bret, the system should pass SVG around Thursday evening into Friday. Model guidance is indicating roughly 1 inch (25mm) of rainfall by early Thursday night and a further 2-3 inches (50 mm–75 mm) from Friday into Saturday.

These showers can be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. A flash flood watch may be issued during this period.

