Isolated thunderstorms expected as Tropical wave affects SVG tonight

Heavy rains that are currently affecting St. Vincent (SVG)is due to a tropical wave affecting the islands and not from Storm Bret.

The Met Office, in its 6 p.m. update, said a tropical wave will be affecting the islands’.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy conditions at times, with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a weather statement from the Met Office says, Given the speed of Tropical Storm Bret, the system should pass SVG around Thursday evening into Friday. Model guidance is indicating roughly 1 inch (25mm) of rainfall by early Thursday night and a further 2-3 inches (50 mm–75 mm) from Friday into Saturday.

These showers can be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. A flash flood watch may be issued during this period.