Isolated Thunderstorms Expected in SVG Tonight

A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG) this evening. Clouds/moisture converging on the southern edge of the western Atlantic High Pressure System could support moderate showers and thunderstorms across SVG by late Monday…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert and exercise caution on Tuesday.

Light-gentle (< 20km/h) breeze are crossing our islands, occasionally increasing to moderate (~ 25km/h) and wind directions vary widely.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m -1.0m west of our islands and up to 2.0m east of our islands. Occasional northerly swells could create rip currents along our shores…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor developments across the Caribbean Sea and Tropical Atlantic Ocean, issuing updates/advisories as necessary.