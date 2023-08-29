Isolated thunderstorms forecast as tropical wave begins to affect SVG

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast this morning as a tropical wave begins to affect Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Isolated strong showers with thunderstorms are forecast during the latter part of the day into early Wednesday. Instability will linger along Wednesday/night, generating a few showers with isolated thunderstorms from time to time.

By Thursday, the wave would have exited the region, but upper-level instability could maintain isolated thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Another wave approaches around Thursday night.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow from the east north east (ENE) at 15km/h-35km/h, allowing for breezy conditions, especially near showers. Winds should decrease from Wednesday (10km/h-25km/h). Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters (1.0m-1.5m). A thin film of haze is expected on Tuesday (today).

Source : Met Office