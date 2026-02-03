IsraAID Dominica Director meets SVG FM to discuss regional aid efforts

ISRAAID DIRECTOR PAYS COURTESY CALL ON FOREIGN MINISTER

The Director of IsraAID Dominica and the Eastern Caribbean, Mrs. Velma Moses-Joseph, paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, on Monday, February 02, 2026, at the Ministry’s Office.

IsraAID Dominica is a country branch of the international non-governmental organisation, IsraAID, which provides sustainable, community-led emergency and development assistance in disaster-affected areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs welcomed Mrs. Joseph and expressed its appreciation for the valuable work being carried out by IsraAID in Dominica and across the region.