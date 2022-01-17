Monday, January 17

Israeli Study Shows 4th Shot of COVID Vaccine Not Able To Stop Omicron

Posted By St Vincent Times
New study sheds light on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in six Caribbean countries
[Times Of Israeli] – A study conducted at Sheba Medical Center indicates a fourth shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine provides insufficient protection against the Omicron variant of the virus.

The data appears to raise serious questions regarding Israel’s current strategy of boosting all people over the age of 60.

Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, a top infectious disease expert at the hospital, says the results of the research are only preliminary, but acknowledges there is high public interest in the matter.

“We see an increase in antibodies, higher than after the third dose,” she says. “However, we see many infected with Omicron who received the fourth dose. Granted, a bit less than in the control group, but still a lot of infections.”

Data from the study was not immediately available.

She still says it is probably a good idea to give a fourth shot to those at higher risk, but that perhaps the current recommendations should be changed to only include older groups.

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication, covering news on SVG, the Caribbean and the World.