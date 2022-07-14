Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after coalition government collapses

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned today after his coalition government collapsed.

The announcement came after a party in Draghi’s ruling coalition did not participate in a confidence vote.

‘I will tender my resignation to the president of the republic this evening,’ Draghi told the cabinet, according to a statement released by his office.

‘The national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists.’

It will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to accept or reject the resignation. But if the government crisis can’t be resolved quickly, Mattarella could pull the plug on Parliament, setting the stage for an election as early as September.

Draghi was appointed prime minister in February 2021 by Mattarella and charged with carrying out key reforms required under the EU’s largest tranche of post-pandemic recovery funds – a package worth approximately 200 billion euros for Italy.

The government has since found itself embroiled in the war in Ukraine, taking a strong, pro-EU line, while battling soaring inflation at home.