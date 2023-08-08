Jada Ross is first runner-up in the Miss Caribbean Culture pageant

Shemina Peroune of Guyana was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture 2023

Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines Jada Ross finished first runner-up in the Miss Caribbean Culture contest on Monday night.

Ross was also named the top talent.

Shemina Peroune of Guyana was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture 2023, becoming the first woman from her country to win the title.

Contestants from nine Caribbean countries competed in a number of categories at the pageant, which was held in Nevis, including interview, talent, swimwear, evening wear, and question and answer.

Miss St. Thomas Lamonee Morris finished second.