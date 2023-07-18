Miss SVG 2022, Jada Ross, and First Runner-up in Miss SVG 2022, Shadyn McLean, are currently preparing to represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in two regional pageants.

Shadyn McLean will participate in the Miss Jaycees Pageant in Antigua on July 31, 2023, and Jada Ross will participate in the Miss Caribbean Culture Pageant on August 7, 2023, in Nevis.

The pageants, which attract a number of regional queens, will see representatives from SVG compete in various segments with the hope of capturing the coveted titles.

Shadyn McLean will leave the state on July 27, 2023, with her Chaperone, Sharikah Rodney (Miss SVG 2019). Jada Ross will leave the state on August 4, 2023, with her chaperone, Shellisa Nanton (Miss SVG 2018 and Miss Caribbean Culture 2018).

The Beauty Shows Committee extends its best wishes to both contestants and looks forward to victorious outcomes.