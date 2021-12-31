Jamaica: 2nd child killed in central Kingston in less than one month

Source Jamaica Observer – For decades the streets of central Kingston were playgrounds for many children who grew up in communities dubbed Tel Aviv, South Side, and Spoilers. But in recent days, instead of being able to play, the children have become victims of criminals.

Yesterday, the community buried a six-year-old girl who had been the victim of a gunshot wound less than one month ago, even as they mourned a 10-year-old girl who was fatally shot hours earlier.

Loved ones appeared gripped by grief at the funeral for six-year-old T’Morah McCallum, who was shot on December 6 when a round was discharged from a gun allegedly being prepared by a 55-year-old man who police believe to be a gunsmith.

T’Morah was laid to rest at Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine, and at the sight of her small casket a chorus of screams was heard from the mourners.

At the service T’Morah was described as a bright and vibrant child.

“You were a radiant soul… angels cried as she lay,” said one of T’Morah’s cousins, Nickona Chung, as she visibly fought the urge to cry.

Sharing Chung’s sentiment, a friend of the family, Thalian, recalled that the child loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

“She always deh on her tablet a do her little TikTok. Mi used to call her TikTok queen. But her parents always ensured that she focused on her book,” Thalian stated, noting that T’Morah had been awarded top student twice at St Aloysius Primary School.

But as the mourners remembered T’Morah, there was an even more sombre mood in the small community as news spread about the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell yesterday morning at her house on Fleet Street.

The Kingston Central Police report that about 2:50 yesterday morning Jezariah and her relatives were asleep at home when their relative smelt gasoline and heard strange sounds on the roof.

The relative went to investigate and was pounced on by intruders, who attempted to gain entry to the house whilst firing at the occupants. During the gunfire, the 10-year-old was shot. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Yesterday, several residents in the police division, which has recorded 75 murders this year — a 47 per cent increase on the 51 recorded over the same time last year — told the Jamaica Observer that they are worried about the gang war which has plagued the community all year.

In the meantime, representatives of both sides of the political divide condemned the violence which has left at least five people dead since Christmas Day.