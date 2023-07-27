Jamaica: Andre Thomas convicted of 2016 double murder of US missionaries

The jury has found Andre Thomas guilty in the double murder of two US missionaries in 2016 in St Mary.

The case was being tried in the Supreme Court.

Thomas was remanded until October 13, when a date for sentencing will be scheduled.

Harold Nichols, 53, and Randy Hentzel, 49, were missionaries for the Pennsylvania-based Teams for Medical Missions. They went missing on Saturday, April 30, 2016, after leaving their Tower Isle, St Mary, homes on motorcycles to visit a site where they would be doing charity work the following week.

When they did not return a search party later that day discovered Hentzel’s body lying face down, his green helmet still over his head, with his arms bound “tightly” behind his back by a piece of cloth torn from the green T-shirt in which he was clad. Nichols’ body was found some distance away on the Sunday afternoon.

Thomas and his co-accused, Dwight Henry were arrested in June 2016. Henry had taken a plea deal, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole until 28 years.

