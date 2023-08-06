Jamaica: Digicel admin Heather Moysten killed in suspected murder-suicide

Cops have identified the husband and wife who were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Windward Road in Kingston on Saturday night.

The woman has been identified as Heather Moysten, 59, an administrator at Digicel Jamaica of a Smokey Vale, St Andrew address. The other deceased is Wesley Moysten, 41, of the same address.

Reports are that on Saturday night, the couple were travelling in a white Honda motor vehicle along Windward Road.

It is alleged that upon reaching a traffic light, the vehicle came to a stop and shortly after explosions were heard.

Passers-by then summoned the police when the vehicle did not move.

According to police reports, the woman was seen slumped in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of the head, while the man was seen slumped in the left front passenger seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were transported to hospital by the police where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The man was pronounced dead on arrival.

A firearm with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds was reportedly retrieved from the vehicle.

