JAMAICA – Discrimination based on vaccine status being considered

Radio Jamaica – Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has declared that discrimination based on vaccination status is among some of the bold decisions which will be needed as Jamaica heads into the fourth wave of COVIDD-19 infections.

The minister, who was speaking in western Jamaica on Thursday 30 December, expressed concern about the continued low rate of vaccination.

He said the country was now at a point where it has to come to terms with the need to ensure those who take the time to get vaccinated are not placed at a disadvantage by the unvaccinated.

Dr Tufton said the government cannot keep shutting down and reopening the country based on the number of COVID-19 cases.