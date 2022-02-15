Jamaica facilitates transshipment of medical ganja from St Vincent

SOURCE JAMAICA GLEANER – Jamaica has authorised its first legal transshipment of ganja through the country.

The green light for the consignment of cannabis through Jamaica from St Vincent and the Grenadines to Germany was given by the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA).

The CLA says this saw Jamaica serving as a point for transferring cannabis from one vessel to another to facilitate the journey to its final destination.

The authority says the move sets the stage for Jamaica to become a hub for the transshipment of cannabis for medical purposes.

Interim chief executive officer at the CLA, Daenia Ashpole, says that the authority has issued a total of 113 authorisations for export to local companies in the cannabis industry, and 60 per cent of those export authorisations were issued in 2021.