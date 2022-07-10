Jamaica: Monkeypox patient who fled hospital back in isolation ward

The patient diagnosed with Jamaica’s first case of monkeypox, who fled from the May Pen hospital in the central parish of Clarendon Clarendon on Saturday afternoon is back in isolation.

According to police reports, the man, escaped by jumping through a window at the hospital and left in a waiting car.

He was found later in the day at a house in the community of Four Paths in the parish during a search by the police and health officials.

It is reported that he was found holding his infant child at his mother’s house.

His mother and the child are scheduled to be placed in quarantine as a precaution.

According to the Health Ministry, the patient – who presented to the public health system on July 5, arrived in the island five days earlier from the United Kingdom.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually presents with mild to moderate symptoms.

The symptoms include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, lack of energy, and/or rash.