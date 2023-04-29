Jamaica: No construction work on Sundays

Contractors warned to halt Sunday activities.

Building contractors are being advised to stop work on Sundays or face prosecution for violating the Building Act.

Following several complaints and video evidence from residents, an enforcement team from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation visited construction sites last Sunday.

According to Xavier Chevannes, Chief Engineer at the KSAMC, no construction was detected at the sites.

He pleaded with contractors to heed the warning that building work on Sundays requires a permit from the municipal corporation.

If the cease-and-desist order is not followed, Mr Chevannes warns permits may be suspended or canceled.

According to him, several contractors have been punished as a result of proof presented by residents.

According to Mr. Chevannes, the Corporation closed a number of sites last year. Some have been reopened, while others are still in court.