Jamaica government to deal with the illegal sale of driver’s licences

The Jamaica government says it will introduce legislation to deal with the illegal sale of driver’s licences.

“We have an unfortunate situation in our country where some people are buying their driver’s licence. They are not taking a test for it… they are buying it,” said Transport and Mining Minister, Audley Shaw, noting that the full arm of the law will be brought to bear against persons who have been selling and illegally obtaining driver’s licences.

Shaw said that for too long the practice of “purchasing licences” has gone unabated, allowing persons, many with no driving experience, to be on the road operating motor vehicles.

“This has resulted in unqualified and inexperienced persons getting motor vehicles… going at excessive speed, with no regard for road and environmental conditions. These are some of the reasons behind the fatal crashes we have been seeing on our roads.

“This is very unfortunate, and as the Minister of Transport and Mining, I am issuing a warning that it is going to end. It is my duty as Minister (to put a stop) to this,” he said.

Shaw said that further compounding the matter is that many youngsters have also been illegally operating motor vehicles, causing havoc and mayhem on the nation’s streets, with no care for their actions.

“Statistics from the Road Safety Unit show that in 2022, 488 people died in crashes, with young people up to 29 years old accounting for 170 deaths… the highest figure of any age cohort.

“Unqualified minors are operating vehicles across the island, contributing to road crashes. We must put a stop to it, and we will be holding persons responsible,” Shaw added.

Under the new Road Traffic Act, a road code test must be taken to be granted a provisional driver’s licence or a learner’s permit. Another test must be successfully completed within six months to obtain a driver’s licence.

