Jamaica prepared to send soldiers to Haiti to help restore peace

Jamaica is willing to send soldiers, police to Haiti

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that Jamaica would be open to engage in a global security team that may be sent to Haiti to aid in attempts to restore calm to the country, which has been ravaged by gang violence.

In a statement to parliament on Tuesday, the prime minister disclosed that he has already informed the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) of the prospect of such assistance.

“Both the JDF and the JCF have been made aware of this potential assistance option, and they would have begun to plan for such contingencies as part of their usual situational awareness and reaction awareness,” Holness said.

He stated that the nation maintains its commitment to working with CARICOM and bilateral allies such as Canada, the United States, and the broader international community to find lasting solutions to the crisis in Haiti.

The prime minister remarked that Jamaica and Haiti have had historic strong relations and neighborly relationships.

Holness stated that the Government and Jamaicans as a whole are very worried about the humanitarian and security crises facing the Haitian people.

“Powerful gangs and militias continue to endanger the human rights of the Haitian people by committing atrocious crimes, including murder, kidnappings, and assault against women and children.”

Additionally, Holness criticized the murder of over a dozen police officers in Haiti by criminal groups.

In his remarks, Opposition Leader Mark Golding stated that it was in Jamaica’s best interest for Haiti’s democratic government to be restored.

He stated that the security of Haiti and its borders should be placed on a foundation in which criminal groups have no influence.

Golding stated that he supported the government’s efforts to restore peace to a nation ravaged by gang warfare.

Source : Jamaica Gleaner