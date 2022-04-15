Jamaica removes COVID testing, mask mandates for travelers

As of this weekend, international travellers will not have to produce a negative Covid test result prior to entry and the island’s indoor mask mandate will also be lifted.

In spite of this, all other implemented measures, such as social distancing and sanitizing stations in businesses and public places, will still be enforced.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, called the changes an “important step forward” for Jamaica as it attempts to normalize the industry.

“We are confident that these new requirements will increase Jamaica’s appeal as a premier destination and contribute to a stronger recovery for the tourism sector and Jamaica’s economy as a whole,” Bartlett added.

Donovan White, Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board, said, “Many destinations in the Caribbean region and around the world have eased their travel policies, so this change will help maintain Jamaica’s leadership position among the world’s top tourist destinations.”

In its latest COVID-19 travel advisory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded Jamaica to Level 1. Despite this, travelers should ensure that they are fully vaccinated before entering the country.