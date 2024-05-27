Jamaica: Spirit Airlines dramatic turnaround after losing cabin pressure

Spirit airlines emergency in Jamaica

Passengers aboard Spirit Airlines (NK) Flight, leaving Montego Bay (MBJ) in St James for Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in the United States, got the scare of their yesterday afternoon as they braced themselves to potentially crash land into the sea.

The unexpected incident unfolded soon after takeoff, sending chills down the spines of passengers as the pilot announced the need to prepare for a water landing.

The highest level of emergency procedures was activated at Sangster International Airport (MBJ).

Fortunately, the skilled pilot successfully guided the aircraft to a safe landing at the airport and not in the water without incident or injury. Although the outcome was positive, the shock and fear experienced by some passengers are likely to linger for quite some time.

“We were told the aircraft lost pressure… We eventually got a new aircraft and have begun to board,” shared a relieved passenger in an interview with The Gleaner. The atmosphere onboard was tense, with both the flight crew and passengers on edge.

“It was nerve-racking,” added the passenger, highlighting the anxiety and tension felt throughout the cabin. Despite the unsettling experience, the professionalism and quick thinking of the crew played a vital role in ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the Spirit Airlines NK270 took off from Montego Bay at 6:24 PM UTC.

Five minutes after takeoff, the pilot reported that they lost cabin pressure and told the flight attendant to prepare the cabin for a water landing. However, the pilot contacted ATC and decided to make a heavy landing back at MBJ.

Two firefighting trucks followed the aircraft after landing and everyone safely evacuated.

The flight was operated by a just one-month-old Airbus A321neo, registered as N718NK and it is powered by Pratt and Whitney engines.

UPDATED with statement from Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines flight 270 (MBJ-FLL) returned to Montego Bay (MBJ) on May 26 out of an abundance of caution following a suspected mechanical issue. The plane landed safely at MBJ and taxied to the terminal where Guests deplaned under normal procedures. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft will be thoroughly evaluated by our maintenance team. We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience, and we arranged a new aircraft to complete the flight to Fort Lauderdale (FLL).