Jamaican taxi driver charged with murder of American missionaries

Seven years after the murder of two American missionaries, Andre Thomas, 34, a taxi driver from the eastern parish of St. Mary, was charged with murder and appeared in a corporate area court on Monday.

Randy Hetzel, 48, and Harold Nichols, 53, were observed leaving the parish community of Tower Isle on the morning of April 30, 2016.

Hetzel’s body was discovered in the bushes later that day, and Nichols’ body was discovered the next day.

Hentzel died from a gunshot wound, while Nichols received both a gunshot and a chop wound.

Thomas was indicted alongside Dwight Henry, 32, a farmer who pled guilty to murder earlier this year.

Henry was sentenced to life in prison and must spend 28 years before becoming eligible for release.

Source : CMC