Jamaican cop accused of being the mastermind of a US lottery scam

The United States federal has accused a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force of being the leader of a lottery scamming organisation that has defrauded almost 20 people of US $1.69 million.

According to the affidavit signed by an agent with the US Homeland Security, Constable Shelian Allen is accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Allen is accused of being the head of a lottery scamming organisation that investigators named after her.

According to the affidavit filed in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the Allen Lottery Scheme Organisation targeted people saying they won the prize of a luxury car, a new home and US $18 million.

According to the criminal complaint, one victim was reportedly defrauded of approximately US $50,000 dollars.

The victim said they sent US $30,000 dollars to an address in the US under the impression that the funds would secure the victim’s winnings.

One alleged co-conspirator in the scheme reportedly told investigators that they smuggled US $21,000 of the $30,000 into Jamaica via a barrel containing soap, detergent and other items.

The victim told investigators that they sold their house to raise the money and lost approximately US $150,000 in total.

Investigators say the scheme allegedly ran by Allen started in 2019 and continues to this day. According to the complaint filed in the United States six other people partook in the scam, that included sending wire transfers and other financial instruments via the mail.

Federal investigators in the United States say they have tracked multiple transactions linked to accounts opened in the name Shelian Allen, both in Fort Lauderdale in Florida and an address believed to be Allen’s in Falmouth in Trelawny, Jamaica.

In one spending spree investigators allege Allen splurged US $5,000 shopping at retail stores like Foot Locker, Polo/Ralf Lauren and Victoria’s Secret.

In all, investigators believe of the $1.69 million dollars that was reportedly scammed, US $128,000 was sent directly to Allen.

It’s understood that Allen is a veteran of almost 20 years’ of service with the JCF.