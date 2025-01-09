Jamaican Jazz Maestro Monty Presents ‘A Living History’ At Lincoln Center, NYC

Celebrated Jamaican-born, Grammy-nominated jazz virtuoso, Hon. Dr. Monty Alexander, CD, O.J., is set to usher in 2025 in spectacular fashion with a historic, career retrospective and musical storytelling concert at Lincoln Center in New York City on January 24th and 25th.

Celebrating his remarkable 80th year of life and musical legacy, the legendary musician will take center stage for a landmark two-night concert series titled “A Living History: Jamaica to Jazz” at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center, Broadway at 60th St., in New York, NY, at 7:30 each evening.

“This will be a journey through the living history of Jamaican and American music and life – from the late ’40s to the present,” said the artist, who fondly refers to himself simply as ‘Monty,’ and often jokes about graduating from the “street corner.”

“It will be living history long before Bob Marley came on the scene… a story of Jamaican music and life, intertwined with American music and culture, told through the lens of one man – someone some now call ‘a living legend,’” added Alexander, an alumnus of Jamaica College, who has witnessed and lived through countless musical and social experiences, including the pre-civil rights era in the United States.

From hearing and then performing Christmas carols on the piano without any formal training to the awe of his mother at age 4, to playing at Studio One by age 14, Alexander’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. After migrating to Miami, Florida with his family, he honed his craft in both white and non-white clubs and hotels, eventually meeting legends like Harry Belafonte and Frank Sinatra. This led to his move to New York City, where he crossed paths with icons such as the great Duke Ellington and Miles Davis. Today, he has established himself as a global jazz phenomenon, performing worldwide across the US, Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, South America, and Asia, with notable appearances in Japan and South Korea.

“I seek modesty and humility, but I find myself now being called a living legend in the fact that many of the great musicians I played with have now passed. I, however, prefer not to think that way but look forward to sharing this 8-decade history with the people. It is a can’t miss event and will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Alexander.

More than 20 exceptional artists who have shared the stage and studio with Alexander throughout his illustrious career will join this musical celebration that will feature mento, ska, calypso, reggae, jazz, blues, gospel and the American songbook. He will be joined by an internationally acclaimed lineup of musicians, including Quentin Baxter, drums; T.K. Blue, alto saxophone; Jason Brown, drums; James Cammack, bass; Wayne Escoffery, tenor saxophone; Dominick Farinacci, trumpet; Andrae Murchison, trombone; Randy Napoleon, guitar; Steve Nelson, vibraphone; Victor Provost, steel drums; Luke Sellick, bass; Hassan Shakur, bass; Herlin Riley, drums; Robert Thomas Jr., hand drums; Courtney Panton, percussion; Justin Poindexter, guitar; Joshua Thomas, guitar; Jr. Wedderburn, percussion; Karl Wright, drums and percussion.

Deeply rooted in his Jamaican heritage, Alexander infuses the spirit of his homeland into every performance, using his music as a bridge between cultures, uniting audiences from all backgrounds and leaving a lasting legacy of joy and connection. Each performance or vignette on January 24th and 25th will honor the diverse influences that have shaped his distinctive style, reflected in his extensive catalog of over 75 albums.

As he humbly states, quoting Maya Angelou: “‘If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going.’”

Ticket Information

For tickets to Alexander’s can’t miss show, “A Living History – From Jamaica to Jazz,” visit the official event page here or jazz.org/monty 24 hours a day or through CenterCharge at 212-721-6500, open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fans can also buy tickets in person at the box office, located on Broadway at 60th Street, Ground Floor. A $5.00 Jazz at Lincoln Center Facility Fee applies to all ticket purchases, except for $10 Hot Seats. A $7 handling fee also applies when purchasing tickets from CenterCharge or when purchasing tickets online via jazz.org.

Box Office hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes past curtain). On Wednesdays, prior to a Rose theater concert, the Box Office will open at 10 a.m.