Jamaican killed in mob attack days before his wedding

The people of Jamaica are still in disbelief and shock that a well-respected citizen and community member was murdered in a mob attack in Mandeville, days before his wedding.

The Jamaica Observer reports that Chiefton Campbell, 62, died after he was beaten by a crowd of people on lower Manchester Road mid-afternoon on Friday.

As a result of his death, protesters in southern Manchester blocked sections of the main road on Saturday using debris and downed trees.

The mob attacked the father of three just as he left his common-law wife in a nail salon.

Patrick, also known as Chikie, said the residents want justice.

“The lady (common-law wife) flew down to get married. She was doing her nails across the street. The man parked his van to cross the street to get something. “They beat him and took his cash, so I want to know where all the cameras are in Mandeville,” he said.

Campbell is shown lying on a sidewalk surrounded by a crowd shouting robbery accusations in a viral video posted on social media.

In order to find the real [culprits], we would like the police to locate all the cameras in Mandeville in their investigation.

Campbell’s neighbour, Nicola Stewart, believes his death was the result of a mistaken identity.

“He has been a friend of mine for over 45 years. “I did not know Mr Campbell was a criminal or involved in any wrongdoing, so I was shocked to hear about his death in Mandeville on Friday,” she said.

“I initially believed he had been robbed and killed, but further investigation revealed that he had been mobbed by citizens who claimed he was a thief”.

“I think it was a case of mistaken identity,” she said.

Residents have criticised the police for handcuffing Campbell before he was taken to hospital.

“Police handcuffed the man and the man telling [the police] that he is diabetic and it is tight around his hand,” said another resident, Verna Brooks-Hudson.

However, head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby on Friday explained that officers were on foot patrol in Mandeville when they saw the crowd.

“The crowd accused the man of stealing and the police realised that he had blood around the area of his nostrils,” said Darby.

He said the police took Campbell to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.