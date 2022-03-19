Jamaican shot dead in NY; woman’s lover accused him of standing too close to her

A Jamaican man was shot dead by a man outside a donut shop in Bronx, New York on Friday after the gunman’s female lover had earlier accused the victim of standing too close to her inside the eatery.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Stephen Stuart.

According to a report from CBS2 New York, relatives said Stuart had moved to the Bronx three months prior from Jamaica.

He leaves behind his mother and two sisters in the island, and was working at a restaurant to support them.

Stuart’s aunt, who did not wish to reveal her identity, told CBS2 New York that a witness had told the family that her nephew was at the Dunkin’ donut shop when a woman standing in the line accused him of standing too close to her.

Further reports are that the woman later called her boyfriend. He later followed Stuart as he exited the eatery, and shortly after, he shot the Jamaican two blocks away after they briefly exchanged words.

Police, according to the report, have taken CCTV footage of the interaction between Stuart and the woman inside the eatery.

There was reportedly no physical confrontation between them, the report stated. The video has not been released, however.