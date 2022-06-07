Jamaican student charged with assaulting teacher in classroom

A 16-year-old student at the Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston, Jamaica has been charged with assaulting a 56-year-old teacher on Monday.

The student was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. A video of the altercation has been posted on social media.

Police said the teacher was conducting her class when the accused student entered and began behaving boisterously. The police said the teacher asked him to leave but he refused, leading to a physical confrontation causing bruises and swelling to the teacher’s face, upper body, and breast.

The commanding officer for the Kingston Western division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, said the police have several concerns at Tivoli Gardens High and are trying to schedule a meeting with the principal and others, but it has not yet materialised.

“We are having issues at various schools and have met with most principals and are working together to iron out the issues,” SSP Phipps told the Jamaica Observer newspaper on line edition.

Education Minister Fayval Williams says she has asked for a detailed report of this video-recorded confrontation between a teacher and a student. Williams did not name the school but the uniform appears to be that of Tivoli Gardens High in western Kingston. -Contributed video pic.twitter.com/MlFQCMflyE — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) June 7, 2022

In the video, the student is seen pushing the teacher in front of the chalkboard. The teacher goes and takes up a desk which is taken from her and thrown aside by the student. Amidst laughing and cheering from other students in the classroom, the teacher and the student drape each other. This was when several other male students intervened and attempted to part the altercation.

Meanwhile, Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, has condemned acts of violence at schools and is appealing to the education sector to double the efforts to curb anti-social and maladaptive behaviour by some students, parents and other stakeholders.