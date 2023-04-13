Jamaica govt warns nationals against involvement in illegal migration 

The Jamaican government urged nationals on Wednesday against participating in illegal migration, citing a “relatively small number” of Jamaicans pursuing illegal migration via Mexico, Panama, and Belize.

Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, stated at the weekly post-cabinet news conference that Jamaicans should not seek to enter a foreign nation illegally.

“I am confident that the majority of our travelers to these locations are lawful and traveling for legitimate purposes,” Johnson Smith told reporters, adding that “we are very concerned that Jamaicans are making decisions to travel in extremely risky circumstances and, in some cases, taking children with them, exposing them to dangerous situations such as kidnapping, trafficking, and even death.”

“I know some of you read this morning in a particular publication that the governments of Panama and the United States are taking steps to tighten patrols and movement through a specific route they have identified as a route for illegal migrants.”

“We are attempting to be proactive and bring to the attention of Jamaicans that this is not a good decision to make; it is extremely risky for you personally, and it also affects the reputation of our passport, which we have worked hard to strengthen,” she said.

According to Johnson Smith, records received from Mexico and Panama and certified by the Passport, Immigration, and Citizenship Agency (PICA) show that 143 Jamaicans were denied entrance into Mexico between 2018 and March 31 of this year.

“In the case of Panama, for the same period, 2,167 Jamaicans were refused entry and 81 Jamaicans were deported,” she said, adding that it is unclear whether the data from Panama included people who attempted to travel to Mexico via Panama because there are no direct flights from Jamaica to Mexico.

Belizean officials announced last week that an estimated 1, 673 Jamaicans had entered the country through the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (PGIA) since January 2022, but statistics from PICA are still pending certification.

“To date, we’ve had 788 Jamaicans leave through one of our legal border crossings, leaving 895 Jamaicans who have not exited through our northern border point of exit or any other of our formal border points,” officials said.

According to Johnson Smith, unauthorized entry harms the credibility of the Jamaican passport, despite the government’s efforts to strengthen security to better allow residents exercising their right to free movement.

“Decisions like this, they really do fight against the Government’s efforts, and they do affect the reputation of the passport, and the immigration experience of our lawful travellers,” she said, adding that the government is continuing to consult with its partners in Belize, Mexico, and Panama on the issue at various levels.

“We do not want our lawful travelers’ immigration experiences to deteriorate.” We want our sportsmen, businesspeople, family members, and regular Jamaicans to be able to travel without difficulty, in comfort, and with dignity, and part of that [needs] our fellow citizens to make wise judgments about traveling legally,” Johnson Smith told reporters.

