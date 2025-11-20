James Hails Sandals Gold Medal Win as ‘Historic Moment’

Minister of Tourism Congratulates Sandals Saint Vincent on Travvy Award

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, extends warm congratulations to Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following its recognition as Best All-Inclusive Resort in the World, the prestigious Gold Medal at the 2025 Travvy Awards, reinforcing its position as the best all-inclusive resort in the world.

“This is a proud and historic moment for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Honourable Carlos James.

“To have Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines voted the best all-inclusive resort in the world is a powerful endorsement of our destination, our people, and the strategic partnership we have built with Sandals Resorts International. I warmly congratulate Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, the leadership team, and most importantly, the hundreds of Vincentians whose professionalism and hospitality made this achievement possible.”

The Travvy Awards, presented by TravAlliancemedia and often described as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” are voted on by travel advisors, recognising the highest standards of excellence across global tourism brands and destinations.

The Minister also highlighted Sandals’ extraordinary performance since opening in March 2024, noting the resort’s strong occupancy levels, world-class guest reviews, and its seamless integration of local culture, cuisine, and community partnerships.

“Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has quickly become a benchmark for excellence in the Caribbean,” Minister James continued.

“From increased employment to expanded supply-chain opportunities for local farmers, fishers and artisans, the economic and social impact has been transformational. This award simply confirms what thousands of guests have already shared, that Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the most exceptional resorts anywhere in the world.”

Minister James once again commended Sandals Resorts International on its recent announcement to develop a new Beaches Resort in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, marking yet another major investment in the country’s rapidly growing tourism landscape.

“The announcement of a new Beaches Resort is a tremendous vote of confidence in the direction of our tourism industry,” he stated. “Beaches will open up incredible opportunities for family tourism, multi-generational travel, and new regional and international markets. It demonstrates Sandals’ deep belief in our destination and aligns perfectly with the Government’s vision for sustainable, diversified tourism growth.”

Minister James further applauded the growing partnership between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, and Sandals Resorts International, describing it as a model for tourism development in the region. Noting, “As we expand airlift, enhance our visitor experiences, and continue to invest in our tourism product across the mainland and the Grenadines, this partnership will play a key role in shaping a resilient, inclusive, and competitive tourism industry for generations to come.”