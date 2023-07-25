Janeil George now President as Lions Club South installs new board

Lions Club St Vincent South Installs new Board of Directors

The Lions Club St Vincent South on Saturday July 22nd 2023 held an installation ceremony for the members of the executive who will serve the club for the 2023-2024 Lionistic Year. The Ceremony was held at the Club’s Den located at Enhams and began at 5:30PM.

The new board members are: Lion Janeil George – President, Lion Michael John MJF- Vice President, Lion De-Anna Ralph – Secretary, Lion Rhonda Thompson-Sheen – Treasurer, Lion Rhonda Thompson-Sheen – Treasurer Lion Stephen Seymour – Tamer, Lion Sharon Williams – First Year Director, Lion Dr Roger Duncan MJF (Melvin Jones Fellow) – Tail Twister and Lion Colvin Harry – Marketing and Communications Chair. Two members were unable to attend the and will be installed at a later date, they are Lion Monelle Marksman – Second Year Director and Lion Noel Dickson Membership Chair. The installation process was conducted by a Senior Lion, Junior Bacchus PMJF (Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow) who reminded each member of their new duties and responsibilities to which they responded – ‘I Will’ .

During her acceptance speech, President of the Club Lion Janeil George opened by expressing thanks to Immediate Past President Lion Dionne John MJF for her outstanding leadership in the past 2022-2023 Lionistic year and for the accomplishments being recognized as most outstanding President in the Zone and Club of the Zone. She credited the mentorship she received first as a Leo then a Lion in bringing her to where she is today including her choice of Career as a Social Worker. She charged all lions present to work in harmony to ensure greater visibility and service to the community. The President urged the new board to work together as a team for future endeavors and in moving the club forward. She charged members to engage in more socials to build the team spirit of the club. In concluding her speech, she asked that the board and membership re-engage themselves in the true spirit of Lionism and to remember the theme of Lion District Governor of 60B, Dr. Carlisle Goddard PMJF, “I am because we are”.

Following the acceptance speech, the Lions Gavel was symbolically presented to her by Lion Junior Bacchus MJF signifying her assuming the leadership of the club. Among other members of the club present were several members of the Lions Club of Kingstown SVG who were specially invited and provided support as fellow Lions. The event wrapped up with a meet and greet with refreshments for those present.

The Lions Club St Vincent South was Chartered in October of 1978 and has worked on many projects to assist the local community. Annually, the club spearheads a tree planting exercise as part of World Earth Day activities and is synonymous with Public Speaking with the hosting of the Annual National Secondary Schools Public Speaking competition.