Janitor charged with theft of groceries worth $526

Janitor charged with Theft

On May 13, 2025, police arrested and charged Alexa Simmons, a 42-year-old Janitor of Bequia, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations the accused stole a quantity of groceries valued at $526.23 ECC, the property of a supermarket in Kingstown.

The offence was committed on April 17, 2025. Simmons appeared before the Serious Offences Court on May 14, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The conditions of his station bail continues and the matter was adjourned to May 15, 2025, for sentencing.