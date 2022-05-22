Jasmine Hartin was detained for ‘ordering a hit on Belize police commissioner

The Canadian socialite awaiting trial for ‘accidentally’ shooting dead a cop in Belize is back in custody over explosive new allegations that she ordered a hit on the country’s police commissioner, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Jasmine Hartin, 33, is also accused of plotting to assassinate the magistrate overseeing her child custody battle with former partner Andrew Ashcroft, the son of Britain’s Lord Ashcroft.

The mom-of-two has become increasingly frustrated with Belizean authorities, claiming she’s being unfairly blocked from seeing twins Charlie and Elle while she waits to go on trial for the May 2021 manslaughter of Henry Jemmott.

She was detained Thursday night after Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said he received information suggesting an unnamed woman had hired a Belize City street gang to carry out the contract killings.

An attorney for Hartin confirmed she was the individual under suspicion but dismissed the allegations as ‘preposterous’ and expressed confidence she would be exonerated.

Hartin was released without charge on Friday evening, her mother Candice Castiglione confirmed to DailyMail.com.

‘These allegations are absurd, untrue and a blatant abuse of power,’ Castiglione said. ‘It’s yet another instance of the so-called justice system here in Belize victimizing Jasmine and smearing her reputation.’

The latest shocking episode in the Hartin soap opera comes as she prepares to stand trial later this year over the death of Superintendent Jemmott, who was mysteriously shot in the head with his own service pistol.

Hartin maintains the gun went off by accident as Jemmott, a father-of-five tipped as a future leader of his country’s police force, showed her how to reload it as they drank and socialized on a secluded pier.

The case brought about the end of Hartin’s relationship with Ashcroft after he barred her from accessing their apartment and allegedly cut off access to their five-year-old children.

Their custody battle is being decided by magistrate Dale Cayetano, the director of the Belize Family Court and allegedly one of two men Hartin has conspired to take out.

Williams, the second alleged target, said Thursday: ‘We’re going to take nothing for granted and we will do what needs to be done to ensure that the threat is neutralized and that includes ensuring that the alleged maker of the threat is brought into police custody and properly interviewed.

‘Those who we believe have been hired out to carry the hit, they too have been brought into custody and interviewed and so everything that needs to be done will be done to ensure that we get to the bottom of this.’

While cops have been tight-lipped about the plot, the allegations appear to stem in some part from a statement given by Lionel Neal, who claims he worked as Hartin’s security guard and allegedly overheard her saying she hoped ‘these a**holes would all die.’

Hartin filed a complaint to police Tuesday claiming she fired Neal after he came into her bedroom, pulled down her sleeping shorts and performed a sexual act. She claimed he responded by threatening her with a pair of scissors and vowing to lie about her to police.

‘He told me he was going to lie … and tell them that I meant to murder Henry Jemmott and tried to kill a few other people as well.’ He promised this would happen unless I pay him a ($1,000),’ she wrote in a statement obtained by DailyMail.com.

Neil is charged with burglary and attempted rape but in his own statement he claimed he and Hartin had been having an affair and she invited him to sleep with her.

He also claimed she would ‘act boisterous’ while under the influence of cocaine and sent angry texts to Williams, Cayetano and other Belizean officials.

Hartin is required to report daily to the police in Caye Calker, an island off the east coast of Belize where she is currently staying while on bail.

When she did so Thursday she was slapped in handcuffs and taken by boat to Belize City where she was still in custody as of Friday afternoon

Her attorney Dickie Bradley blasted police for believing the claims of a man accused of attempted rape.

‘There can’t be any truth to it. It doesn’t even make sense. Who would want to take the life of a magistrate? How can that be of any help to anybody?’ he told Belize’s Love FM.

‘I hope the media doesn’t give too much credence to this because it is just sheer nonsense that is going around.’

Hartin swapped life on her family’s farm in Kingston, Ontario, to move to the Caribbean around a decade ago, spending time in Jamaica before settling in Belize where she met Ashcroft, whose billionaire father holds dual British and Belizean nationalities and has represented Belize at the United Nations.