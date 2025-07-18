JCI (Jaycees) St. Vincent to Host 65th JCI West Indies National Convention

The anticipation is building as Junior Chamber International (JCI) St. Vincent, formerly known as the St. Vincent Jaycees, proudly announces it will host the 65th JCI West Indies National Convention from October 8– 12, 2025, under the theme: “Creating a Brighter Future, Together in Hairouna!” For the first time since 2014, this premier regional event returns to Vincentian soil, with over 180 delegates locally and regionally. Also in attendance will be international JCI Board Officers who will gather for five days of leadership training, cultural exchange, competitions, and impactful community service. During the convention, participants will engage in activities that reflect JCI’s key pillars: leadership, entrepreneurship, debating, public speaking, and community service. Each delegate will contribute to a local impact project aimed at national development and regional solidarity.

A Historic First: The JCI West Indies Leadership Academy

Adding to the excitement, the convention will be preceded by the inaugural JCI West Indies Leadership Academy, a historic first in the region. This intensive three-day workshop is designed to strengthen leadership capacity among emerging changemakers, empowering a new generation of Caribbean leaders through a series of skills development sessions.

Special Thanks to Our Most Valued Sponsors

The success of the 65th JCI West Indies National Convention would not be possible without the generous support of our current sponsors. We proudly recognize the following organizations for their commitment to youth leadership, community development, and regional collaboration:

St. Vincent & the Grenadines Tourism Authority, D H L St. Vincent, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BoSVG), General Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU), Argyle International Airport (AIA), Swiftpac St. Vincent, Unicomer Limited, LaVue Boutique Hotel, Gaymes Book Centre, and St. Vincent Planned Parenthood Association

Their partnership is helping us create a brighter future, together in Hairouna. We invite additional sponsors to be part of this powerful movement of young leaders and changemakers. Whether through financial contributions, in-kind donations, or service support, your organization can help shape a historic and impactful event for Caribbean youth. To explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact us using the details provided in the header.