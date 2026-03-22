JDF seizes $1.3 billion worth of cocaine in offshore bust

In a significant blow to transnational organized crime, the Maritime Air and Cyber Command of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) intercepted a vessel on Saturday, March 21, 2026, leading to the seizure of 2,544.404 kilograms of cocaine.

The operation, which took place approximately 10 nautical miles southeast of Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, has a massive estimated street value of JMD 1,399,422,200.00.

The interception occurred while the First District JDF Coast Guard was conducting routine patrols along Jamaica’s coastline. During the patrol, they spotted a go-fast vessel in the Treasure Beach area that appeared to be destined for mainland Jamaica.

JDF personnel successfully boarded and searched the vessel, uncovering a significant haul of illicit goods. The search revealed ninety-nine (99) packages containing the cocaine, along with eighteen (18) fuel drums and other drug-related paraphernalia. The vessel itself was equipped with three (3) outboard engines to facilitate high-speed travel.

JDF Photo

Three individuals were detained at the scene in connection with the seizure. Following the operation, both the detainees and the seized narcotics were handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) for further processing and investigation.

The JDF stated that this successful operation underscores its “unwavering commitment” to protecting the nation’s borders against organized crime. Moving forward, the JDF intends to continue collaborating with national and international partners to secure Jamaica’s maritime space and protect the regional “Blue Economy” from illicit activities that threaten stability.