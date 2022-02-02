Jeff Zucker, CNN boss, resigns over office relationship with senior executive

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned Wednesday after revealing he failed to disclose a relationship with a top-ranking colleague who previously served as communications director to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Zucker said in his resignation announcement that he failed to admit, as he should have done, that he had that relationship with CNN executive Allison Gollust during a probe of then-network host Chris Cuomo and Cuomo’s role in advising his brother Andrew during a sexual harassment scandal.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker said in a statement.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” said Zucker, 56, who is divorced.

“As a result, I am resigning today.”

Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN’s parent WarnerMedia, in a statement to employees, said, ”Team–I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide.”

“We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years.We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly,” Kilar said. “Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”