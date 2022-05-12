Jobs Available At NH International (Caribbean) Limited, Apply Today

We are a major locally owned Construction Company, with over 50 years’ experience in the industry. We operate throughout the English-speaking Caribbean and are in the process of expanding our operations. We offer excellent terms and conditions of employment.

VACANCIES

SENIOR QUANTITY SURVEYOR

This is a senior position with responsibility for the full financial control of major building or civil engineering projects. The candidate must be competent in the production of valuations, cost reconciliations, the procurement of sub-contractors and materials and be conversant with the various conditions of contracts.

Qualifications/Experience:

HNC or BSc in Quantity Surveying or similar qualifications

Ten (10) years working experience and a successful track record in Technical and Commercial Management of large Building and Civil projects.

Supervision of Quantity Surveyors.

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications

QUANTITY SURVEYOR

This position is to support the Project Manager and Managing Quantity Surveyor with managing the costs on a construction project.

Qualifications/Experience:

BSc in Quantity Surveying or similar qualifications.

At least five (5) years’ experience in an Assistant Quantity Surveyor role, in the construction industry.

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

MATERIALS COORDINATOR

This is a site base position to coordinate materials management activities on site by receiving, recording, issuing and reconciliation of inventory, and tool and equipment usage. Ensure all materials & logistics procedures and processes are followed in accordance with company policy.

Qualifications/Experience:

At least three (3) years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience working on a construction project would be an asset.

Knowledge of warehousing and inventory management would be an asset.

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

MATERIALS & LOGISTICS COORDINATOR

This position is responsible for overseeing and directing materials management activities, including planning, storage, control, and distribution of materials and products to meet company objectives and customer requirements. The position is also responsible for executing logistics strategies for shipping and receiving.

Qualifications/Experience:

At least seven (7) years’ experience in similar role.

Experience working on a construction project would be an asset.

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Supply Chain and Logistics or Diploma in CIPS.

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

This is a senior position with overall responsibility for managing major building or civil engineering projects within agreed programme periods and cost budgets. This includes liaising with clients, consultants, and architects as well as the management of all staff and physical resources to ensure satisfactory completion of the project.

Qualifications/Experience:

HNC or BSc Construction Management/Civil Engineering or equivalent.

Minimum of ten (10) years Project Management experience. Ten (10) years senior building construction experience. Five (5) years Managerial experience.

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, including the use of scheduling software, database, and spreadsheet applications.

CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR– BUILDING

This is a site based position to oversee the construction activities that take place on the site from beginning to end, managing the construction crews, and inspecting ongoing works. Ensure adherence to state and local codes, arranging the necessary materials, tools, and equipment to carry out the works by keeping the cost within the budget, while maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.

Qualifications/Experience:

Diploma or Certification in Construction Management, Supervisory Management, Project Management, or related qualification.

Five (5) years’ practical building construction experience. Three (3) years supervisory experience.

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, including the use of scheduling software, database and spreadsheet applications.

QA/QC ENGINEER

This is a site based position responsible for all aspects related to the project quality assurance and quality control. The position is responsible for preparing and controlling the project quality system management documentation throughout the period of the project, monitoring the progress and effectiveness of the project quality management system as well as issuing non-conformance reports

Qualifications/Experience:

least three (3) years’ experience in a Quantity Assurance /Quantity Control related role. One (1) year experience in construction.

Ability to read and interpret construction related drawings.

Bachelor’s Degree in Quality Assurance/Quality Control or any other related certification.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications

Any other combination of Qualifications and Training for any of the above positions will be considered.

Interested persons should submit complete CVs to

Via email to: [email protected]

UNSUITABLE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACKNOWLEDGED