Police have arrested and charged Joel Stapleton, 43-year-old Farmer of Rose Hall with attempted murder.

Investigations revealed that on 19.02.22 with intent to commit the offence of murder, the Accused allegedly chopped a 43-year-old Farmer of the same address twice on his right arm with a cutlass.

The incidents occurred at Rose Hall.

Stapleton is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.