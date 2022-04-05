Unicomer welcomes its new Managing Director for the OECS

Unicomer (St. Lucia) Limited announced the appointment of a new Manager Director for Unicomer Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Mr. Johnathan Johannes.

Effective April 1st, 2022, Mr Johannes will assume responsibility for the Unicomer OECS businesses operating in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia.

A results-oriented and customer-centric leader, Mr Johannes is focused on driving profitability and sustainability. He is a one-of-kind Sales Leader and seasoned Retail and Financial Services expert, having recently served as Managing Director for First (1st) National Bank, Saint Lucia.

No stranger to the Unicomer family, Mr Johannes previously spent more than five (5) years in the business transforming the sales and retail environment in the position of Sales Director. He pioneered the customer-focused and driven culture that remains evident in the business today. When asked about his plans, he expressed his intent to further the vision of elevating and expanding the products and services that Unicomer and its brands provide.

“Unicomer OECS has a proven track record of providing the best products, at the best prices. Additionally, it also has a formidable reputation as a good corporate citizen—building and serving the communities around its businesses. It’s my vision to continue to drive results in our business, sustain and build on our successes and create a best-in-class retail operation model in the region”, shared Mr Johannes.

Mr Johannes’ office is based at the Unicomer OECS Regional Headquarters located at the Marisule Complex, Gros Islet, St. Lucia.