Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine restricted in US over rare blood clot risk

US regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. US authorities for months have recommended that Americans starting their Covid-19 vaccinations use the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead.

FDA officials said in a statement that they decided to restrict Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after taking another look at data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

The decision is the latest restriction to hit Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine, which has long been overshadowed by the more effective two shots from Pfizer and Moderna.