Johnson Smith loses Commonwealth Secretary General bid

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith has lost in her high-profile bid to become Commonwealth Secretary General.

The under-pressure incumbent, Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland held off the Jamaican’s challenge, eking out a narrow 27-24 victory in a race that had threatened to divide CARICOM. The votes were tallied Friday morning at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne had warned in April after Jamaica House announced Johnson Smith’s candidature that Jamaica was making a “monumental mistake”.

Brown argued that by going up against a fellow CARICOM national, Jamaica risked dividing the 15-member regional bloc.

Heads of Government met Friday morning to first seek consensus on who should lead the Commonwealth Secretariat for the next two years or to vote to elect a new secretary general.

Thanking all the countries and people who supported me in this journey! As I said to many of you- if I didn't pull through, God wasn't ready for me to leave Jamaica yet! Much love always, I continue to serve, and of course, sincere congratulations to Baroness Scotland. #OneLove pic.twitter.com/yeVm2jlQUZ — Hon. Kamina J Smith (@kaminajsmith) June 24, 2022

