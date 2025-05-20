Christopher Jones Court Date Set for July 2025

A court matter involving popular radio DJ Christopher “2 Kool Chris” Jones has now been set for July, 2025.

A bench warrant was issued for Jones, who was expected to attend court on Monday 19. Jones, who works for Hot97, was in Tortola and was expected to be in court on Monday; however, the cancellation of his flight prevented him from returning to the country on time.

Jones’s attorney, Grant Connell, told St Vincent Times on Tuesday that his client showed up in court this morning and gave reasons why he was unable to attend on Monday.

Connell, however, told St Vincent Times that while a bench warrant is within the ambit of the law, one has to use their discretion.

“While the prosecutor is acting within the ambit of the law to apply for a bench warrant, one has to use their discretion. There were several adjournments in this matter; the state was not ready, and Jones has attended on every occasion.”

“He has also travelled extensively during that period and returned on each occasion; this delay was no fault of his.”

“I have seen in other courts where prosecutors don’t apply for bench warrants in circumstances where the absence of the defendant may be justified and not any act on their part to show blatant disregard for the order of court.”

Connell further told the publication, “Sometimes you don’t have to crush ripe grapes to show your strength; it rebuts common sense.”

Jones is currently facing a charge of wounding which occurred on July 4.