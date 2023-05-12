Julia Crouch appointed as new Governor of Anguilla

New Anguilla Governor Julia Crouch.

Julia Crouch has been selected as Anguilla’s new Governor.

She will succeed Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, who will take over as Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands in June.

Daniel-Selvaratnam will be the first female governor of the TCI.

Crouch will take office in the summer of 2023, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom.

Crouch has a lengthy legal and diplomatic career.

Crouch was previously the head of the Attorney General’s Office’s Public Law and Constitution Team, and she is now the Head of Economics and Global Issues at the UK Embassy in Russia.