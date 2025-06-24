The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 “Ragga Soca Monarch,” dubbed the “Big Bad Ragga and Soca Monarch,” scheduled for Saturday, July 5th, at Victoria Park.
Utamu “Bongo Prime” Rose Mardi Gras (Trouble in town)
Rajiv “Suh Raw” Sutherland -Fete we fetting
Claydon “Dymez” Roache & Elrico -Doh hold back/Overdose
“Dapixel” – Hunte
Angelique “Angie Maya” Garraway – No Owner
Nimroy “Zeron” LaBorde Vacation
Marallis “Moralis” Wilkins Sideman
Tyrique “Dfusion” Thomas Mission
Giovanni “GEO” Collins Gimme that wine dey
Delroy “Fireman” Hooper Mash me up
Reon “Maddzart” Primus Rain
Gregory “Pekos Jr” Cato Looking for sober
Reserved Chewalee Johnson Feeling fuh liquor
Utamu “Bongo Prime” Rose Maddest place on earth
Jamarie Romel Stepleton Love yuh bad
Hance John Party like we
Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd Acrobat (show me)
Angelique “Angie Maya” Garraway Curry
Rajiv William Amron Sutherland & Shellings
Giovanni Anthony Collins
Lee Jace Gerald Bullock Til Morning
Justin Cambridge, Collin Marshall & No sleep
Jahiem Pitt
Kendel Burke Cya bowl me
Shannan John Start Again
Derron Jamal Rouse Count yoo Days
Claydon Roache & Elrico Hunte Mas forever/ No cap
Reserved Princess Alexia DeShong LITTY