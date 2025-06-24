The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 “Ragga Soca Monarch,” dubbed the “Big Bad Ragga and Soca Monarch,” scheduled for Saturday, July 5th, at Victoria Park.

Utamu “Bongo Prime” Rose Mardi Gras (Trouble in town)

Rajiv “Suh Raw” Sutherland -Fete we fetting

Claydon “Dymez” Roache & Elrico -Doh hold back/Overdose

“Dapixel” – Hunte

Angelique “Angie Maya” Garraway – No Owner

Nimroy “Zeron” LaBorde Vacation

Marallis “Moralis” Wilkins Sideman

Tyrique “Dfusion” Thomas Mission

Giovanni “GEO” Collins Gimme that wine dey

Delroy “Fireman” Hooper Mash me up

Reon “Maddzart” Primus Rain

Gregory “Pekos Jr” Cato Looking for sober

Reserved Chewalee Johnson Feeling fuh liquor

Utamu “Bongo Prime” Rose Maddest place on earth

Jamarie Romel Stepleton Love yuh bad

Hance John Party like we

Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd Acrobat (show me)

Angelique “Angie Maya” Garraway Curry

Rajiv William Amron Sutherland & Shellings

Giovanni Anthony Collins

Lee Jace Gerald Bullock Til Morning

Justin Cambridge, Collin Marshall & No sleep

Jahiem Pitt

Kendel Burke Cya bowl me

Shannan John Start Again

Derron Jamal Rouse Count yoo Days

Claydon Roache & Elrico Hunte Mas forever/ No cap

Reserved Princess Alexia DeShong LITTY