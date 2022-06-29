Jumaane Williams loses NY Democratic Primary for governor

Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary.

Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited campaign as a left-leaning candidate but was unable to unseat Hochul in a three-way race that also involved US Congressman Thomas Suozzi, a centrist from Long Island, a New York City suburb.

Hochul, New York’s first female governor, won the primary in a landslide, receiving 574, 608 votes, or 67.6 per cent, according to preliminary results.

Williams was a distant second, receiving 164,337 votes, or 19.3 per cent, while Suozzi garnered 110,888, or 13 per cent.

Though he lost badly, the results showed that Williams put up his best fight in Brooklyn, where there is the heaviest concentration of Caribbean immigrants, receiving 39 per cent of the votes to Hochul’s 53 per cent and Suozzi’s 9 per cent.

US Congressman Lee Zeldin, a conservative ally of former President Donald J. Trump, who won the Republican Primary on Tuesday, will challenge Governor Hochul in November’s general elections.

“We cannot and will not let right-wing extremists set us backward on all the decades of progress we’ve made right here, whether it’s a Trump cheerleader running for the governor of the State of New York or Trump-appointed justices on the Supreme Court,” Hochul told jubilant supporters at a victory party in TriBeCa in Manhattan Tuesday night.

“I’m deeply honoured to be the Democratic nominee for Governor of New York. On to November! It’s the honour of my life serving as your governor, New York. I’m humbled to accept the Democratic nomination and continue fighting to move our state forward — together.”

Williams had said that if he was elected governor, he would be “an advocate for all New York families and communities in our shared struggle for justice and equity – regardless of zip code”.

“Whether you’re Black or white, Asian or Latino, from upstate or downstate, no matter who you are or where you live, I will fight hard for you,” he had said.

Victorious Caribbean candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary were Haitian Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus in the 46th Assembly District in Brooklyn, who received 60.82 per cent of the votes to

Dionne Brown-Jordan’s 31.79 per cent; and Souffrant Forrest in the 57th Assembly District, also in Brooklyn, who received 63.90 per cent of the votes to Olanike Alabi’s 30.97 per cent.

In the 24th Assembly District in Queens, Guyanese-born Albert Baldeo was soundly beaten by Assembly Member David Weprin in a three-way race. Baldeo received 14.8 per cent of the votes to Weprin’s 62.79 per cent and Mizanur Choudhury’s 15.87 per cent.