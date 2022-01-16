Justin Sun: New ambassador brings focus to Grenada’s causes

GENEVA (January 15, 2021)– When it was first revealed that Justin Sun will become Grenada’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organization, there was an immediate global buzz, with extensive coverage by international news organizations such as Al Jazeera and Bloomberg News.

Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron cryptocurrency platform is one of the most well-known figures in the digital-asset sector.

But now he begins his journey as a diplomat.

Here on Friday, His Excellency presented his credentials to the Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The presentation of credence is an important diplomatic step that signals the acceptance of the representative to the sovereign or organization he has been nominated to serve. The nominee has to be vetted and approved as the diplomatic representative. The process is now complete.

His Excellency was warmly welcomed to the WTO Headquarters by the Director-General on Friday.

“The acceptance by the WTO of Mr Sun following his nomination by Grenada is a big boost to the Caribbean nation. His Excellency is very high profile, and his presence will bring new attention to the work at the WTO, and help promote Grenada’s cause at the body,” said a regional diplomat also serving in Geneva.

“Indeed it is one of the bolder and more forward looking designations, that will not just help Grenada, but the work of the entire region at the body,” the diplomat added.

Reports are that a number of Caribbean countries had sought to lure Sun to provide similar representation, underscoring the potential value many feel he can bring to the duties.

“Grenada intends to work closely with other small vulnerable economies in our campaign to secure special considerations in the various trade agreements,” His Excellency Ambassador Sun said afterwards.

On Friday he discussed the priority of the WTO Agenda, including better access to vaccines for developing countries, the decentralization of the supply chain of global vaccine manufacturing, sustainable fishing practices and agriculture support for developing countries.

He also began discussion on dispute system reform in WTO, climate change, carbon tax and women’s role in the organization.

“It is with the utmost honor and privilege that I was able to present my credentials to the Director General of the WTO earlier today,” Ambassador Sun said Friday.

“This signals the start of the important work that we have to do on behalf of the proud people of Grenada; and in representing Grenada’s interest – and that of other similar small island states at the body,” he added.

“It is the considered view of Grenada that a fair international trade system is key to the sustainable development of the nation. The results of our work will indeed redound to the benefit of the people of Grenada,” the Ambassador said.

During his 90-minute visit to the WTO headquarters, Ambassador Sun was introduced by the Director-General to St Lucian diplomat Stephen Fevrier, who is a former Ambassador of the OECS to the WTO, and now a senior advisor to Okonjo-Iweala.

In their discussions, Ambassador Fevrier emphasized the importance of e-commerce and investment facilitation for development.

Ambassador Sun had spoken to the Director-General about how blockchain can innovate payment and the e-commerce industry to help small businesses grow.

“It is my intention to put my diplomacy and advocacy to work on behalf of the people of Grenada. Let’s get to work!” the Grenada Ambassador declared.