Kai’s solo voyage raises funds for hurricane-afffected students

Young Sailor Kai Marks Dasent Sails from St. Vincent to Mustique to Launch Fundraising Campaign for Hurricane-Affected Students from Union Island Secondary School and Vincy Sailing Team.

Fourteen-year-old sailor Kai Marks Dasent has successfully completed a challenging 18-mile solo sail from St. Vincent to Mustique, kicking off a fundraising effort to support students and young athletes across the Grenadines. The crossing took 3 hours and 10 minutes, powered by 16-knot trade winds and Kai’s determination to make a difference.

“The best part was surfing the big waves—it felt amazing,” said Kai after reaching Mustique. “The hardest part was dealing with seaweed constantly getting stuck in my rudder and centerboard. I had to keep stopping to clear it, but I didn’t give up.”

This voyage is part of a larger personal challenge as Kai trains for his next—and much longer—solo crossing: a 42-mile sail to Union Island, scheduled for next weekend, weather permitting.

Kai is using his sailing skills to raise funds for two critical causes:

Union Island Secondary School – to help students affected by Hurricane Beryl pay towards their CSEC exam fees(Class of 2025/2026). Many families on Union Island are still recovering from the storm, and the cost of exams can be a major barrier to students completing their education.

Vincy Sailing Club – to support sending a youth team to represent St. Vincent & the Grenadines at the Caribbean Dinghy Championships, an important opportunity for local sailors to compete and gain regional experience.

“This is about giving back,” Kai said. “Sailing has taught me so much, and I want to use what I’ve learned to support other young people’.

With every mile, Kai is proving that determination, skill, and community spirit can make waves—both on the water and beyond.

Kai’s journey has already begun to attract attention from local supporters and regional sailing enthusiasts. See poster below on how to make donations to this campaign or email [email protected].