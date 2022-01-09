Kazakhstan: 164 people killed in week of protests

(AP) — Kazakhstan’s health ministry says 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week.

The figures reported Sunday on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed.

Early Sunday, the office of Kazakhstan’s president said that about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said that order had stabilised in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire.

The Russian TV station Mir-24 said sporadic gunfire was heard in Almaty, the country’s largest city, on Sunday but it was unclear whether they were warning shots by law enforcement. Tokayev on Friday said he had authorised police and the military to shoot to kill to restore order.

Almaty’s airport, which had been taken by protesters last week, remained closed but was expected to resume operations on Monday.

Protests over a sharp rise in prices of LPG fuel began in the country’s west on January 2 and spread throughout the country, apparently reflecting discontent extending beyond the fuel prices.