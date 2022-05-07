Kemar Daniel, a 30-year-old singer and songwriter with Vincentian roots, is making moves to carve out a place for himself in Canada’s music industry.

Daniel has just released his first music video, CIRCLES, which is already soaring in popularity on Youtube.

Born in Montréal, Canada, he spent his early years in St Vincent and the Grenadines and attended the St. Vincent Boys Grammar School. He also excelled at the St. Vincent Cadet Force.

CIRCLES is Kemar’s first video from a two-month-old album, and he’ll be dropping more music in the next few weeks.

“I will soon release another music video from my project titled One In A Billion Song. As yet, no deals have come up for me. I am just working with international producers that I network with through Instagram, you know, social media.”

Currently, the Vincentian born singer said he is independent so everything from marketing to songwriting is done by him. However, he does have a small team that assists with photography and video production.

On Sunday 21, March 2021, Daniel performed at the L’ Olympia Theatre in Montreal as the opening act for Davido, an American-Nigerian singer-songwriter.

“It was a memorable experience for me. Due to the pandemic, I have been unable to participate in more gigs. As I work my way up the musical ladder, I perform on YouTube every two weeks to keep my fans engaged”.

Earl Ole George Daniel, Kemar’s father, told St Vincent Times he is very proud of his son. While Daniel says he is not a prophet, he opines that Kemar is destined for greatness.

“I have always instilled in my sons a sense of discipline, and I guess the determination came from watching me operate. I have witnessed Kemar’s arduous work and heard him articulate his dream of making it to the top”.

Daniel described his son as a dreamer who knows how to follow his dreams.

Kemar’s music video can be viewed below.