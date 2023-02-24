Kevin Lyttle represents SVG at Toronto Raptors Caribbean heritage night

Kevin Lyttle, an internationally recognized Vincentian Soca artist and Cultural Ambassador, was a guest performer for Caribbean Heritage Night at the Toronto Raptors game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Scotiabank Arena, putting St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the map.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was also promoted at the event with branded merchandise for all spectators. A booth was set up to supply guests with all of the information they desired about the Caribbean island.

Discover St. Vincent and the Grenadines stated in a Facebook post: “We are appreciative to the Toronto Raptors for including us in their Caribbean Heritage Night to introduce millions of #RaptorNation fans from around the globe to “The Caribbean they’re looking for.” Our tourism staff, partners, and other performers deserve kudos for pulling everything together. Special recognition goes to Kevin Lyttle, who energized the crowd. We’ll see you in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines!”